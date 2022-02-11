Game Notes: vs Wichita

February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #47 vs Wichita

2/11/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Stephen Baylis scored twice in the third period as the Rush erased a 2-0 deficit and forced overtime but the Wichita Thunder struck in the first minute of OT and beat the Rush, 3-2, Thursday morning at The Monument Ice Arena. Lukas Parik made 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

PACKED HOUSE: The Rush filled The Monument to capacity on Thursday morning with 5,000 elementary school students from surrounding school districts and announced the first sellout crowd of the season. It was the fifth time this season Rapid City has had a home crowd of over 4,000. The Rush are averaging 3,228 fans per home game.

SCORE THEN FLY: Stephen Baylis netted both of Rapid City's goals in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Thunder on Thursday morning, extending his team-leading goal total to 19. His play earned him a promotion to the AHL level as he was called up by the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday morning. Baylis has appeared in two games with Tucson this season during a stint with the team in January. He is second among Rush skaters with 36 points and his 19 goals are tied for the sixth most in the ECHL.

DOING THE BEST WORK LATE: For the second straight game, Rapid City entered the third period trailing 2-0 and erased the deficit to reach overtime. In their past two games, the Rush have not scored in the first two period but have combined for six goals in the third. Rapid City has 53 goals in the third period this season and only three teams in the league have scored more in the third.

FRIDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT: Rapid City has not lost on a Friday night on home ice this season. The Rush are a perfect 7-0-0-0 at The Monument Ice Arena on Fridays this season and 11-4-0-0 on Fridays overall, their best record on any day of the week.

HOME COOKIN': The Rush are in the midst of their only homestand of the month of February. The three games against Wichita will be the only three games Rapid City will play at home until March. The Rush hit the road for three games at Norfolk next week and three in Tulsa the week after.

ODDS AND ENDS: Gabe Chabot had an assist on Thursday morning and in doing so became the third Rush player to hit 30 points on the season. Chabot has 12 goals and 18 assists...Wichita stayed hot with Thursday's win, its sixth in the past eight games. The Thunder are now on a six-game point streak and have gone 5-0-1-0 during that stretch.

UP NEXT: The Rush finish out their weekend with Wichita with one more clash on Saturday night. It's Rush Fights Cancer night, presented by Vitalant, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.