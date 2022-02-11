Rabbits Comeback Falls Short as They Drop 3-2 Game to Icemen
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Three consecutive goals between the first and the second helped to lift the Jacksonville Icemen over the Swamp Rabbits in a 3-2 contest on Friday night, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The first period got off to a quick start as Nikita Pavlychev scored the first goal of the game at 4:38, assisted by Liam Pecararo and Max Zimmer. Just 1:07 later, Pavel Vorobei scored for Jacksonville, tying the score at 1-1 at the 5:45 mark. Abbott Girduckis created a lead for Jacksonville, scoring at 17:32 to make the score 2-1, a score-line that would hold into the intermission.
In the second period, Derek Lodermeier scored at 2:22 to extend the Jacksonville lead to 3-1. Ayden MacDonald buried a goal off of a backside feed from Austin Eastman, bringing the Rabbits within one goal at 11:56, a score-line that would hold to the final horn.
Pecararo's first period assist extends his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the ECHL since the 2008-09 season and the fourth longest in ECHL history. The streak that began on November 19th has included 34 points (17g, 17a).
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 15-17-4-3 while the Icemen improve to 25-14-2-1 on the season.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Jacksonville overnight to take on the Icemen on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
