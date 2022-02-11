Thunder Holds off Rush Rally for 4-3 Win
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
RAPID CITY, SD (Feb. 11) - Wichita jumped out to a three-goal lead and held off a furious comeback from Rapid City for a 4-3 victory on Friday night at The Monument.
Cam Clarke, Stephen Johnson and Peter Crinella each had two points. Olivier Rodrigue earned his second win in a Thunder uniform, stopping 39 shots.
Billy Exell gave the Thunder an early lead just 6:41 into the first. He came into the zone up the left side, fired a shot that hit the catching mitt of Lukas Parik and slid over the goal line.
Ryan Valentini tied it at 8:37 after stealing a puck near the right circle and beat Rodrigue in the slot for his eighth of the year.
At 15:01, Stephen Johnson tallied a shorthanded goal to make it 2-1. He created a turnover near the left post, went behind the goal line and banked a shot off Parik's back for his sixth of the year. Crinella extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:41. He came through the slot on his backhand and beat Parik for his 15th of the season.
In the second, Clarke scored at 3:37 to make it 4-1. Stephen Johnson found him across the slot and he fired a wrist shot from the right circle for his fourth of the year. At that point, Parik was lifted and Dillon Kelley came on in relief.
Max Coatta scored at 9:18 to start the comeback bid for the Rush. Alden Weller found a rebound near the top of the crease at 18:45 and cut the lead to 4-3.
Rapid City controlled much of the third period, outshooting the Thunder, 15-6. Wichita killed off two penalties and held off the Rush down the stretch for the win.
Wichita has scored first in seven-straight games and improved to 5-1-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal.
Clarke, Stephen Johnson and Crinella each had a goal and an assist. Fredericks earned an assist to push his point-streak to seven games.
Wichita closes out its season-series against Rapid City tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. CST.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
