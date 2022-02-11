Thunder Holds off Rush Rally for 4-3 Win

RAPID CITY, SD (Feb. 11) - Wichita jumped out to a three-goal lead and held off a furious comeback from Rapid City for a 4-3 victory on Friday night at The Monument.

Cam Clarke, Stephen Johnson and Peter Crinella each had two points. Olivier Rodrigue earned his second win in a Thunder uniform, stopping 39 shots.

Billy Exell gave the Thunder an early lead just 6:41 into the first. He came into the zone up the left side, fired a shot that hit the catching mitt of Lukas Parik and slid over the goal line.

Ryan Valentini tied it at 8:37 after stealing a puck near the right circle and beat Rodrigue in the slot for his eighth of the year.

At 15:01, Stephen Johnson tallied a shorthanded goal to make it 2-1. He created a turnover near the left post, went behind the goal line and banked a shot off Parik's back for his sixth of the year. Crinella extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:41. He came through the slot on his backhand and beat Parik for his 15th of the season.

In the second, Clarke scored at 3:37 to make it 4-1. Stephen Johnson found him across the slot and he fired a wrist shot from the right circle for his fourth of the year. At that point, Parik was lifted and Dillon Kelley came on in relief.

Max Coatta scored at 9:18 to start the comeback bid for the Rush. Alden Weller found a rebound near the top of the crease at 18:45 and cut the lead to 4-3.

Rapid City controlled much of the third period, outshooting the Thunder, 15-6. Wichita killed off two penalties and held off the Rush down the stretch for the win.

Wichita has scored first in seven-straight games and improved to 5-1-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal.

Clarke, Stephen Johnson and Crinella each had a goal and an assist. Fredericks earned an assist to push his point-streak to seven games.

Wichita closes out its season-series against Rapid City tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. CST.

