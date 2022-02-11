Glads Pick up Point on Road in Overtime Loss
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
WHEELING, W.Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-16-3-1) fell to the Wheeling Nailers (24-18-1-0) by a score of 3-2 in overtime at WesBanco Arena on Friday night. Sanghoon Shin opened up the scoring for Atlanta in the first period and Kameron Kielly netted one early in the second frame, but the Glads came up short collecting one point after falling in overtime.
First Star: Josh Maniscalo (WHL) - game-winning goal
Second Star: Brody Claeys (WHL) - 22 saves
Third Star: Justin Almedia (WHL) - goal, assist
Atlanta started the scoring midway in the first period on a power play to take a 1-0 lead after Sanghoon Shin cashed in on a rebound opportunity when Derek Nesbitt blasted the puck at Wheeling goaltender Brody Claeys (10:17).
Wheeling tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period after Justin Almedia collected the puck in the low slot and found the back of the net (15:16).
Mike Turner dropped the gloves with Tyler Drevitch late in the first period. The scuffle ended with Turner popping off his lid and landing a big haymaker that sent Drevitch down to the ice. Both players received fighting majors and Turner collected another minor penalty for taking off his helmet.
The Glads took a 2-1 advantage early in the second period when Tim Davison sent the puck towards the net and Kameron Kielly collected and battered underneath Claeys (9:15).
Immediately following the goal, Mike Turner dropped the gloves for the second time on the night with Jesse Lees after Turner laid a big hit on another Nailer. Turner's hands stayed hot as he dropped Lees down to the ice with a big right and both players received fighting majors for the bout.
Tim Doherty leveled the game at 2-2 after he cashed in on a power-play opportunity early in the third period (4:47).
The Nailers claimed a 3-2 victory at the beginning of overtime when Josh Maniscalo fired a wrister into the back of the net (2:06).
Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese finished the night saving 31 of 34 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night at 7:15 PM against the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center.
