Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Make It Three Straight over KC

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue the homestand tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. The Americans have won the first two games of the series winning on Thursday night 3-1, behind a 29-save performance from Francis Marotte. Tickets for tonight's game are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Still Looking for 400: Chad Costello remains one point away from 400 points with the Allen Americans. He was held off the scoresheet on Thursday night. He currently leads the ECHL in scoring with 49 points.

Butcher off Injured Reserve: Americans forward Chad Butcher returned to the Americans lineup on Thursday night and had a goal and an assist in his return to action

Antoine Bibeau Given Night Off On Thursday: Goalie Antoine Bibeau was reassigned to the Allen Americans on Wednesday by the Seattle Kraken (NHL), from Charlotte (AHL). Bibeau made the start Wednesday night and picked up the win stopping 29-of-32 Kansas City shots earning his seventh win of the season (7-2-1). During his recent recall, Bibeau got a backup opportunity with the Kraken before being assigned to Charlotte in January. In seven games with the Checkers this season he is 3-1-1. The resident of Victoriaville, PQ is a former NHL Draft Pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-9-2-0

Away: 8-8-3-1

Overall: 19-17-5-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (18) Chad Costello

Assists: (31) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

Points: (49) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+15) Kris Myllari

PIM: (68) Dawson Butt

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 13-8-1-0

Road: 8-14-1-0

Overall: 21-22-2-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (20) Darik Angeli

Assists: (27) Marcus Crawford

Points: (43) Darik Angeli

+/-: (+18) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (221) Mikael Robidoux

