Oilers Finish off the Steelheads in Overtime
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Boise, ID - Tulsa claims two points on the road with an overtime winner in a hard-fought game ending 2-1.
The first period saw both teams putting up nine shots on goal and both goalies making spectacular saves to keep the game scoreless through one period.
Dylan Sadowy broke the ice with a power-play goal at the 5:11 mark of the second period, receiving a feed from the high slot by Max Golod, shoveling it in the net from the left wing. Adam Pleskach gets the secondary assist on the power play tally.
Late in the third period at the 18:05 mark of the frame, Max Mitchell sent a wrister from the left point on the power play to tie the game up in the final, desperate moments for the Steelheads, sending the game to overtime.
Just 1:10 into overtime, the Oilers won a puck battle along the right wall thanks to Nathan Larose, who sent Eddie Matsushima up the middle, pulling the puck to the backhand and poking the puck up and over the shoulder of the Colton Point and into the net to win the game. Matsushima now has two overtime game-winning goals on the road this season.
Tulsa will face the Idaho Steelheads on the road Saturday, Feb. 12th, for the final time of the regular season. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT.
