Growlers Get Past Mariners 4-1
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to two as they topped the Maine Mariners 6-1 on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Newfoundland opened the scoring for the second straight game as Jeremy McKenna blasted one past Mariners goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on the powerplay five minutes into the game to make it 1-0 Growlers.
Orrin Centazzo doubled Newfoundland's lead moments later when Zach O'Brien beat his man with a spin move in the corner before finding Centazzo alone at the back door to make it 2-0 with 4:50 left in the 1st period.
McKenna would get his second of the night a minute later as he tipped home a Ben Finkelstein point shot to increase the hosts advantage to 3-0.
Keltie Jeri-Leon would get one back for Maine just before the end of the opening frame to get the Mariners back within two as they trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes.
Centazzo joined McKenna in the two goal club midway through the second period as he made no mistake on another great pass from O'Brien to make it 4-1 Newfoundland - a lead they would take into the third period.
Ryan Chyzowski and Noel Hoefenmayer would add insurance markers in the third period to make it an emphatic 6-1 final score line in favour of the Growlers.
Quick Hits
Orrin Centazzo has scored in six straight appearances and leads the Growlers in goalscoring with 15 on the season.
Zach O'Brien and Marcus Power both recorded four assists on the night.
These two teams play once again tomorrow night at the Mary Brown's Centre on for game three of a four game series.
Three Stars
1. NFL - M. Power
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. NFL - O. Centazzo
