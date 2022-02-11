Quick Start Leads Komets Past Cyclones

February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Fort Wayne, IN- The Komets scored six goals in the first period en route to a 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday night.

Cincinnati falls to 23-19-2-0 on the season. Fort Wayne picks up its 22nd win of the season and are 22-16-4-1 on the 2021-22 ECHL campaign.

- Shawn Boudrias netted a hat trick as part of a six goal opening period for the Komets. Boudrias started the scoring 1:48 into the game on a wraparound to beat Cyclones net minder Sean Bonar. Zack Andrusiak found the answer for the 'Clones, smashing a 2-on-1 feed given to him from Jesse Schultz to make it 1-1 just over five minutes into the first.

- The Komets followed with Shawn Szylowski tipping a shot past Bonar three minutes later to take the lead once more. Boudrias second of the night began a burst of four goals in 4:31. His second goal, which came on the power play and made it 3-1, prompted the Cyclones to bring goaltender Mat Robson in to relieve Bonar. Connor Corcoran and Will Graber followed with goals in succession, before Boudrias notched his third of the night with less than four minutes to play in the first, making it 6-1.

- Cincinnati played a better second period and were rewarded 8:56 in when Lincoln Griffin netted his 16th goal of the season. Griffin received assists from Andrusiak and rookie defenseman Justin Bean, who notched his first career multi-point outing.

- Kellen Jones added the final goal of the contest 30 seconds into the third period. The Komets and Cyclones combined for 72 penalty minutes, with 40 of them coming in the third period.

- Sean Bonar took the loss with 10 saves in goal and is 7-7-1. Robson made 24 saves in over 48 minutes of time in the crease. Samuel Harvey took the win for Fort Wayne with 28 saves.

The Cyclones visit the Indy Fuel Saturday evening for game 45 of the season.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.