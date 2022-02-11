Stephen Baylis Called up to AHL Tucson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Stephen Baylis has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Baylis heads to Tucson for the second time this season, having previously played two games for the Roadrunners in January. Over 39 games for the Rush this season he has 19 goals and 17 assists. He leads the team in goals and is second among Rapid City skaters with 36 points.

Rapid City takes the ice on Friday night for the second of three games this week against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

