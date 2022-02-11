Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Icemen

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-16-4-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (24-14-2-1)

February 11, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #39

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Ben Shiley (92), Terry Wicklum (98)

ICEMEN SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (1-3-0-0) Home: (1-1-0-0) Away: (0-2-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 15, 2021 Greenville 0 at Jacksonville 3

Next Meeting:

February 12, 2022 Greenville at Jacksonville

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

WHAT A WEDNESDAY:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Admirals 5-1 on Wednesday night, scoring five unanswered goals on their way to victory. A sloppy start led to an early goal for the Admirals, Aidan Brown scored at 2:22, a deflection that trickled across the goal line. Austin Eastman tied the game before the period could end, scoring at 13:46. The Swamp Rabbits were ready to go when the second period started and outshot the Admirals 16-4 in the period. D'Artagnan Joly added a goal to the board at 12:56, the first of his career. The third period added to the onslaught of Swamp Rabbits offense. Liam Pecararo scored at 11:16, Nikita Pavlychev made it 4-1 at 13:51 and Max Zimmer closed the door at 16:46 with the fifth Bits goal of the night.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Icemen hold a 24-14-2-1 record and have outscored opponents 116-99 in games this season. Jacksonville's leading scorer is Craig Martin who's scored 31 points in 36 games this season (13g, 18a). Charles Williams has been the main man in goal for the Icemen, seeing action in 18 games so far. Williams posts a 10-7-0-1 record, 2.32GAA and .911SV%. The two sides last met on December 15th in Jacksonville, a 3-0 Icemen victory

FEELIN' JOLY:

Forward Brett Kemp put in his biggest points night of his rookie campaign in Wednesday's win over Norfolk. The forward dished out 4 assists and a +3 rating. The performance was his 7th multi-point performance in 20 games and his 4th game with 3 or more points.

D'Artagnan Joly made sure he left an impression on the Greenville crowd, scoring his first career goal at 12:56 of the second period, Wednesday night. Joly's goal gave the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead and eventually led to Wednesday's win. Joly has appeared in two games since joining the Swamp Rabbits from Brock University of USports.

PERFECT LIKE PECS:

Liam Pecararo is on an absolute tear, scoring 32 points in the last 19 games (17g, 16a). Pecararo holds a 19-game point streak, dating back to November 11, 2021. Pecararo's streak is the longest in the ECHL since the 2015-16 season. He has scored in every game except for four of his 26 games this season.

MEMORIES WITH MAX:

Max Zimmer made his return to the Swamp Rabbits, Wednesday night, after a month-long stint with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. Zimmer wasted no time showing the Greenville crowd why he was originally called up, scoring a goal in his first game back. Zimmer has played 22 games in a Greenville sweater this season; he has recorded 20 points to this point (11g, 9a). Zimmer recorded two assists in 14 games for the Checkers.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits head to Jacksonville on Saturday to take on the Icemen at 7:05. On Tuesday, the Bits travel to North Charleston to visit the 15-22-4-0 South Carolina Stingrays. The leading scorer for South Carolina is Justin Florek with 26 points in 39 games this season (13g, 13a). Andrew Cherniwchan is the leading goalscorer with 14. Ryan Bednard has been the primary netminder for the Stingrays, seeing action in 21 games, holding a 9-11-1-0 record, 2.96GAA and .900SV%. Bednard has also recorded one shutout this season.

