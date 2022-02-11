Royals Host Lions for First of Back-To-Back at Home

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivières Lions Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eighth of twelve meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals have won four of their last fives games while outsourcing opponents 25-8. The Lions have lost three straight.

Reading fell to Trois-Rivières in overtime, 3-2, Sunday, Jan. 23 at Santander Arena.

William Leblanc scored first for Trois-Rivières on a wrist shot snapped underneath of Ustimenko's left pad, lighting the lamp for an early Lions' lead, 1-0.

Dominic Cormier tied the game for Reading on a broken up pass attempt that sent the puck back onto his stick blade, this time scoring from right in front of Tristan Bérube's crease. Minutes later, Alexis D'Aoust skated into the slot and ripped a wrist shot past Ustimenko's helmet and under the crossbar to put Trois-Rivières back in the lead, 2-1.

12:47 into the second period, Jackson Cressey scored the Royals' second short-handed goal of the season. An errant pass from Anthony Nellis sent the puck into the neutral zone where Cressey picked it up in stride, raced toward Bérube's net, and beat the Lions' net-minder with a backhand dangle around his left pad to tie the game, 2-2.

After a scoreless third period, overtime set the stage for Olivier Archambault to be the OT hero for the Lions. Crashing towards the Royals' net on a breakaway, Archambault beat the laid out, right pad save attempt of Ustimenko, winning the game for the Lions 3:50 into the extra frame.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division as they play amidst a week of three-straight games against divisional opponents. Reading holds a 22-9-5-1 record with a .676 win percentage. They sit above Trois-Rivières and Newfoundland who tie for second with .591 win percentages. The divisional standings follow with Maine hoisting a .538 win percentage in fourth and Worcester holding fifth place at .461. Adirondack is in last place with a .459 win percentage in 37 games.

UPCOMING GAMES:

HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY - 2/11/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Ice Angel trading card giveaway

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Paul Holmgren

Career Berks Free Student Tickets - Fevo.me/CRB0211

PINK IN THE RINK - 2/12/22

Pink and the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates

Specialty Jersey

Infinity Scarf giveaway

Pink ice

MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22

Iron Man specialty jersey

Meet Iron Man

$1 candy bag

Poster giveaway

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

