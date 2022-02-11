Flodell Returned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Logan Flodell has returned to South Carolina from his professional tryout contract with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Flodell, 25, began the season at Acadia University before signing with the Stingrays on December 29th. The netminder burst onto the scene with a 23-save shutout in his pro hockey debut on New Years Day in Jacksonville. Flodell posted a record of 1-2-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in three appearances with the Stingrays. He signed a PTO with the Silver Knights on January 18th.

The Regina, Sask., native spent the last four years at Acadia University where his performance during the 2019-20 campaign earned him a spot on the USports All-Canadian Second Team and AUS Most Valuable Player, as well as honors on the AUS First All-Star Team.

The Stingrays are back in action tonight as they return home for the first of a two-game set against the Norfolk Admirals beginning at 7:05 p.m.

