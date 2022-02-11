Lions in Reading to Take on the Royals

The Lions spent Thursday making the 900 kilometre trip to Reading, Pennsylvania in advance of tonight's game against the North Division leaders. The first game of the two-game series (the second game is on Saturday night) gets underway at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Earlier this week Cameron Hillis and Justin Ducharme were called up by the AHL's Laval Rocket, while Anthony Nellis received a professional tryout with the Manitoba Moose, also of the AHL.

In their most recent visit to Trois-Rivières, the Royals dropped all three games to the Lions. So far in 2022, the Lions have a 5-2-0 record against tonight's opponents. Puck drop this evening is 7:00 p.m. and fans can catch all the action on FloSports.

Players to watch

Lions forward Alexis D'Aoust (#37) recorded one goal and two assists in three games against the Maine Mariners last week

Reading Royals forward Grant Cooper (#62) picked up six assists in his last three games

