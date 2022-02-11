Lightning Reassign Maxim Cajkovic to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Maxim Cajkovic to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Cajkovic (CHIGH-koh-vihtch), 21, is in his first season of North American professional hockey, recording five points (3g-2a) in 19 games with Syracuse. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward also skated for Bratislava Capitals of the central European ICEHL during the 2020-21 campaign, where he collected 17 points (2g-15a) in 27 games.

The native of Bratislava, Slovakia played major junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Saint John Sea Dogs, where he amassed 102 points (46g-56a) in 108 games. Cajkovic represented Slovakia at the 2020 World Junior Championships, recording two assists in five tournament games.

Cajkovic was Tampa Bay's third-round selection, 89th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, and was signed to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season on May 23, 2021.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night and the rescheduled Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

