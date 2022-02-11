ECHL Transactions - February 11

February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 11, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Brett Epp, G

South Carolina:

Damian Chrcek, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on reserve

Delete Robbie Payne, F loaned to Cleveland

Cincinnati:

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Sacha Roy, D activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Joe Widmar, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve

Delete Bauer Neudecker, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Marcus Power, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brett Epp, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on reserve

Delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Orlando:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Delete Stephen Baylis, F loaned to Tucson

Reading:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Logan Flodell, G returned from loan to Henderson

Tulsa:

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield

ECHL Stories from February 11, 2022

