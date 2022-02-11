ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 11, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Brett Epp, G
South Carolina:
Damian Chrcek, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on reserve
Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on reserve
Delete Robbie Payne, F loaned to Cleveland
Cincinnati:
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Sacha Roy, D activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Joe Widmar, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve
Delete Bauer Neudecker, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Marcus Power, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brett Epp, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on reserve
Delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Orlando:
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Delete Stephen Baylis, F loaned to Tucson
Reading:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Logan Flodell, G returned from loan to Henderson
Tulsa:
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield
