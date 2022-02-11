Iowa's Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome Friday

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped to the Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, in a physical battle Friday at Xtream Arena. Zach White and Luke Nogard scored for the Heartlanders and Ryan Kuffner extended his point streak to nine. The season series between the teams ends Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena. The third period featured a combined 26 penalty minutes between the teams.

White's score came at 12:27 of the second period with Iowa trailing by three. Ryan Kuffner pinpointed a backdoor pass from the right circle to a waiting White who slapped in the rubber for the one-timer goal. It was White's third straight game with a goal and extended his point streak to five (3g, 7 pts). Kuffner and Kaid Oliver were given the assists.

Nogard recorded the second Iowa score to bring them within one at 7:00 of the third. A Utah defender blew a tire behind the Iowa goal, giving the puck to the Heartlanders and creating a 2-on-1 opportunity. Cole Stallard grabbed it at the right dot and left it for Nogard alone on the left side. It was Nogard's first goal with the Heartlanders.

The Grizzlies scored on their first two shots of the game, coming 15 seconds apart. The scores came from Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Brian Bowen. Bowen leads Utah with 19 goals. D'Astous scored again for the Grizzlies six minutes into the second, this time on the power play, to make the score 3-0.

Iowa scored twice in a row to pull within one, but Zac Robbins answered with two of his own for Utah to go up 5-2.

Peyton Jones finished with 29 saves and the win. Hunter Jones took the loss, stopping 26. The Heartlanders continue a four-game home stand Friday and Saturday vs. Utah, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m. Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

