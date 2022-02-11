Gladiators Donate Pet Supplies to Atlanta Human Society

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and the Gladiators Community Fund donated over 500 items worth of pet supplies to the Atlanta Humane Society following the Gladiators Pet Supplies Drive on Feb. 2.

For admission to the game on Feb. 2 against the Norfolk Admirals, the Gladiators offered $5 tickets with the donation of pet supplies to the Gladiators Community Fund. Gladiators fans donated over 500 items worth of pet supplies including toys, blankets, cleaning supplies, and food. All of the pet supplies have been donated to the Alpharetta location of the Atlanta Humane Society. ATLANTA HUMANE SOCIETY --

