Worcester Railers to Host Pink in the Rink Night this Saturday at the DCU Center

February 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that the team's annual Pink in the Rink Night presented by Rampco Construction Company and JLA Contracting will take place this Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Adirondack Thunder at the DCU Center.

The teams will skate on pink ice and the Railers will wear pink specialty jerseys to raise awareness for breast cancer. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Handbid and proceeds will benefit the Cup Crusaders, a dedicated walking team for the Breast Cancer 3-Day and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

The DCU Center and the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge on the Boston Worcester Turnpike (Route 9) will be lit pink to commemorate the evening.

A special ticket package including four (4) tickets and four (4) pink pucks for just $80 is available.

Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.