Americans Beat KC in a Tight Game

Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau awaits a Kansas City Mavericks shot

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), won their second in a row over the Kansas City Mavericks, winning 3-1 on Thursday night in front of a crowd of just under 2,000 fans.

Francis Marotte made his return to the Americans lineup on Thursday stopping 29-of-30 KC shots. His confidence grew throughout the game. He made spectacular save after spectacular save especially in the third period. His outstanding performance earned him the number one star of the game.

"I felt good out there tonight," said Francis Marotte, who joined the Americans broadcast postgame. "I learned a lot in San Diego. Now I need to bring that experience back to Allen and help this team win hockey games."

Chad Butcher scored his third goal of the season in his return. Butcher was taken off the injured reserve list today. In addition to his goal, he assisted on Spencer Asuchak's empty-net goal.

Chad Costello was held off the scoresheet on Thursday night. He remains at 399 points with Allen. He will get another chance at home on Friday night. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

