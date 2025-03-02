Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Briley Wood and Mick Messner but it wasn't enough as Daneel Lategan scored his first two professional goals including the game winner as the Tulsa Oilers picked up a 3-2 victory in front of a crowd of 6560 at BOK Center.

Lategan got the Oilers on the board 18:28 into the contest. It was his first professional goal. Tulsa led 1-0 after one frame. Briley Wood connected on a one-timer from the left circle to give Utah a power play goal 3:52 into the second period. Wood has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games. Garrett Pyke picked up his 6th assists in the four game road trip and Cole Gallant extended his point streak to 4 with an assist.

Josh Nelson gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead 1:04 into the third period. Utah's Mick Messner tied it up 4:31 in on a great pass from Aaron Aragon. Lategan won the game for Tulsa 5:51 in as he scored on a rebound from a Duggie Lagrone shot.

Tulsa outshot Utah 40 to 32. Oilers goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 30 of 32 in the win. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 37 of 40.

Utah went 2-2 on the road trip. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on Friday night vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm. It's Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Daneel Lategan (Tulsa) - 2 goals.

2. Josh Nelson (Tulsa) -1 goal.

3. Vyacheslav Buteyets (Tulsa) 30 of 32 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.