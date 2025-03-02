Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Briley Wood and Mick Messner but it wasn't enough as Daneel Lategan scored his first two professional goals including the game winner as the Tulsa Oilers picked up a 3-2 victory in front of a crowd of 6560 at BOK Center.
Lategan got the Oilers on the board 18:28 into the contest. It was his first professional goal. Tulsa led 1-0 after one frame. Briley Wood connected on a one-timer from the left circle to give Utah a power play goal 3:52 into the second period. Wood has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games. Garrett Pyke picked up his 6th assists in the four game road trip and Cole Gallant extended his point streak to 4 with an assist.
Josh Nelson gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead 1:04 into the third period. Utah's Mick Messner tied it up 4:31 in on a great pass from Aaron Aragon. Lategan won the game for Tulsa 5:51 in as he scored on a rebound from a Duggie Lagrone shot.
Tulsa outshot Utah 40 to 32. Oilers goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 30 of 32 in the win. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 37 of 40.
Utah went 2-2 on the road trip. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on Friday night vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm. It's Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Daneel Lategan (Tulsa) - 2 goals.
2. Josh Nelson (Tulsa) -1 goal.
3. Vyacheslav Buteyets (Tulsa) 30 of 32 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025
- Maine Prevails in Shootout, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Daneel Lategan Scores First Two Pro Goals to Power Oilers to Victory over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Mariners Win Sunday Shootout in Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Fall Short Late in Weekend Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Weather Storm, Defeat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Sunday - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lions Take Regular Season Finale over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Sheer Komets in OT, Take 7-Of-8 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Rally But Fall in OT 5-4 to Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Fall Short in Cincinnati, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Bernard, Boulton, Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley, Miller's First Recall to Phantoms - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - March 2 - ECHL
- At the Very Least, the Uniforms Looked Great - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Back-To-Back Losses Within 24 Hours to Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: March 2, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of the Season Series against Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Atlanta Shuts out Savannah on Thrashers Night, 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Winning Streak Ends at Eleven with Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Dickman Reaches Milestone in OT Loss to Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Leibold, Sellar Score Twice, Royals Take Series Over Mariners to Push Point Streak to Six Games, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Turns Back the Clock in Game 2 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Score Late But Fall to Tahoe 2-1 - Allen Americans
- Hank Crone Provides Overtime Winner as Steelheads Rattle of Three Unanswered in 4-3 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizz Score Six Unanswered Goals in 8-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon
- Grizzlies Gameday: March 2, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa
- Grizz Score Six Unanswered Goals in 8-3 Road Victory
- Araujo Scores Game Winner in Utah Grizzlies' Debut at Kansas City
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Matt Araujo in Trade with Rapid City