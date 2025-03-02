Bernard, Boulton, Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley, Miller's First Recall to Phantoms

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Xavier Bernard, as well as forwards Sawyer Boulton and Matt Miller have been recalled by Lehigh Valley from their loans to Reading.

Additionally, the Royals have acquired Future Considerations from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for forward Lou-Felix Denis.

Bernard, 24, has recorded two points (2a), 15 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 games with Lehigh Valley along with an assist, four penalty minutes and a +4 rating in five games (Oct. 26th, 27th & Dec. 31st vs. Wheeling, Feb. 15th vs Norfolk, Mar. 1st vs. Maine) with Reading this season. Under a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Phantoms, the Mercier, Quebec native has amassed 42 points (7g-35a), 165 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 180 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL.

Across 112 ECHL career games, the 6'4", 209-pound, left-shot blue-liner has registered 36 points (6g-30a), 122 penalty minutes and a +44 rating in stints with the Atlanta Gladiators (2021-22) Allen Americans (2022-23), Fort Wayne Komets (2023-24) and Reading (2024-25). Bernard recorded six points (1g-5a), 43 penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 68 AHL career games between the Belleville Senators (2021-23), Bakersfield Condors (2023-24) and Phantoms (2024-25).

Bernard was selected in the fourth round, #110 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to beginning his professional career in 2021-22 with Atlanta in the ECHL, Bernard played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he totaled 103 points (23g-80a), 265 penalty minutes and a +80 rating in 275 QMJHL career games. He also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2017.

Boulton, 20, has registered a goal, 51 penalty minutes and +3 rating in 12 games for Reading this season. The Huntington, New York native scored his first professional career goal on November 23rd against Maine. Additionally, Boulton has played ten games for the Phantoms this season where he has logged 37 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Boulton recorded his first professional career fighting major on November 15th against Springfield.

The 6'0", 209-pound, right-shot forward attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 Development Camp, Training Camp and Rookie Series at PPL Center on Sept. 13 and 14. In Game 2 of the Rookie Series, Boulton scored a goal to cap off a tic-tac-toe connection with former Royals Jacob Gaucher and Zayde Wisdom. Additionally, Boulton skated in the third of three preseason games for the Phantoms on a line with current Royals forward Nick Capone.

Miller, 25, has registered a team-high 31 points (11g-20a), along with 30 penalty minutes across all of Reading's 54 games this season. On an American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Leo, Indiana native is the only player to skate in every game this season for the Royals. On January 19th, 2025, Miller was selected as Reading's ECHL Mid-Season All-Star, becoming the seventh player in franchise history to be named an ECHL All-Star in his rookie season.

The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward recorded one goal for one point and -2 rating in six games with Lehigh Valley to begin his professional career in the spring of 2024. Additionally, Miller skated in games three and four of Lehigh Valley's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Atlantic Division Semi-Final series against the ultimate Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. In total, Miller has accumulated 32 points (12g-20a), 30 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 60 professional career games between Reading and Lehigh Valley.

Denis, 21, recorded 16 points (6g-10a), 37 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 50 games with Reading to open his professional career.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2025.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals conclude their four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 5th against the Adirondack Thunder at 7 PM.

The home stand finale features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

