Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, IN - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Kyle Masters rifled in a slap shot at :25 of the third to break a tie and Yuki Miura scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to gallop by the Indy Fuel, 4-2, Sunday at the Fishers Event Center.

On the game-winning goal, a power-play marker, Masters waited Indy to settle into defensive posture and ripped in a low slapper over the pads of Ben Gaudreau (loss, 12 saves).

William Rousseau made a pair of five-star saves in the final half of the third, eight total in the period and defeated the Fuel with 27 saves.

Iowa scored twice in a four-minute span to establish a 2-0 edge halfway through the first. First, Jack O'Brien pounded in a cross-post pass from Keltie Jeri-Leon and slammed in his fourth of the season at 4:01. On Iowa's first power-play opportunity, Jeri-Leon went to each side of the trapezoid and backhanded a wrap-around goal by the goalie's toes at 8:26 of the first.

Kyle Maksimovich (3:02) and Nate Burke (15:13) evened the game with back-to-back goals in the second period.

