Game Day Preview: Final Game of the Season Series against Tahoe

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Lake Tahoe, Nevada - The Allen Americans (13-31-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tahoe Knight Monsters (32-19-3-1) this afternoon at 5:00 PM CST at Tahoe Blue Event Center. The Americans look to end their 12-game losing streak. Allen is 0-2-2 this season against Tahoe

Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 4:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 5:00 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 3/6/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Americans fall short: The Americans dropped their 12th in a row on Saturday night losing to the Knight Monsters 2-1 at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Tahoe took a 2-0 lead with a goal in the first period and another in the second. Logan Nelson scored his 13th on a backdoor play to make it 1-0 Tahoe, midway through the first period. Knight Monsters Captain Luke Adam increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period. His goal would end up being the game winner for Tahoe. The Americans would not find the back of the net until late in the third period. Utah Hockey Club prospect Miko Matikka, scored his second of the season with the extra attacker on the ice to cut the Tahoe lead to 2-1, but that would be as close as the Americans would get as time ran out on the team in red handing the Americans their 12th straight defeat. The Americans held the Knight Monsters to just seven shots in the third period outshooting Tahoe 15-7, and 36 to 28 for the game. J.C. Brassard led the team with five shots on goal. Dylan Wells made his second straight start stopping 26 of 28 Tahoe shots.

Goodbye February : The Americans ended the month of February with 11 straight losses. The only Allen victory during the month came on February 1st with a 3-2 victory over Rapid City. The Americans started March with their 12th loss in a row.

Blanked Again: The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play on Saturday night. The Americans power play away from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center is ranked 21st overall at 18.8 % (15-for-80). Spencer Asuchak (14-day IR) leads the Americans with seven power play goals.

Head-to-Head with Tahoe: The Americans have one more chance to beat the Knight Monsters this season and that chance will come on Sunday afternoon at Tahoe Blue Event Center. All four games in the season series have been one-goal losses. (0-2-2). Two of the four games have been decided in overtime. Mark Duarte leads Allen with three points in four games against Tahoe (2 goals and 1 assist). Simon Pinard leads the Knight Monsters with five points in four games in the season series (2 goals and 3 assists).

Comparing Allen and Tahoe:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-15-4-1

Away: 7-16-4-1

Overall: 13-31-8-2

Last 10: 0-8-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (32) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (47) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Home: 17-5-2-1

Away: 15-14-1-0

Overall: 32-19-3-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Goals: (25) Simon Pinard

Assists: (35) Sloan Stanick

Points: (56) Sloan Stanick

+/-: (+16) Brennan Kapcheck

PIM's (59) Brennan Kapcheck

