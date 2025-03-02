Americans Score Late But Fall to Tahoe 2-1

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Lake Tahoe, Nevada -- The Allen Americans (13-31-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday night against the Tahoe Knight Monsters (32-19-3-1) at Tahoe Blue Event Center, and it was the Knight Monsters coming out on top by a score of 2-1.

The Knight Monsters scored the first two goals of the hockey game with one in the first period and one in the second frame to go up 2-0. Logan Nelson opened the scoring with a backdoor play and his 13th of the season. Knight Monsters Captain Luke Adam followed that up with his 14th on the power play. Tahoe had the advantage in shots on goal through 40 minutes 23-21.

The third period remained scoreless for Allen until late in the contest when Miko Matika found the back of the net for his second of the season to cut the lead to 2-1, but the Americans were unable the to get the equalizer dropping their 12th in a row and fourth straight to the Knight Monsters this season.

The Americans wrap up a weekend series with Tahoe on Sunday afternoon at 5:00 PM CDT. The Americans return home for three games against the Jacksonville Icemen next week. Get your tickets online at the Americans Website.

Three Stars of the Night:

1. TAH - J. Papirny 2. TAH - L. Nelson 3. TAH - L. Adam

