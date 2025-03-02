Mariners Win Sunday Shootout in Wheeling

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Maine Mariners wrapped up their 10-game road trip with a 2-1 shootout win over the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon at Wesbanco Arena. Wyllum Deveaux scored in regulation while Brooklyn Kalmikov and Sebastian Vidmar netted goals in the shootout.

It was a scoreless game until nearly 13 minutes were played in the second period when a pair of former Nailers helped create the opening goal of the game for Maine. Brooklyn Kalmikov took the puck wide into the left wing corner where threw it into the slot and Wyllum Deveaux potted his 12th goal of the season. For the second game in a row, the Mariners would carry a one-goal lead into the third.

Nailers captain Louis Roehl tied up the game at 3:25 of the third, beating Brad Arvanitis with a wrister from the left circle. The Nailers outshot Maine 13-3 in the third, with Arvanitis making several key saves to keep the game tied. It remained 1-1 through regulation and seven minutes of sudden death overtime, with the Mariners failing to capitalize on an OT power play.

Brooklyn Kalmikov led off the shootout a backhander under the cross bar to give Maine the advantage. After three consecutive saves by the goaltenders, Sebastian Vidmar netted the game-winner in the third round. It was Maine's first shootout since January 1st, 2023.

Brad Arvanitis earned his second consecutive victory with 30 stops, plus both saves in the shootout. Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves in the losing effort, stopping only one in the shootout.

