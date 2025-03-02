Back-To-Back Losses Within 24 Hours to Norfolk

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a second loss within 24 hours to the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals, this time by a score of 3-1.

The first period saw the Admirals continue playing the same kind of solid game they displayed on Friday night, while the Lions showed they were no slouches either, especially as the period progressed. However, Trois-Rivières was unable to get a puck past Admirals' netminder Thomas Milic (Norfolk couldn't solve the Lions' Hunter Jones, either) and after 20 minutes of play the score was 0-0.

Although the Lions were the better team in the second period, that was not reflected on the scoresheet as Norfolk potted two goals, one from Brandon Osmundson and the other courtesy Filip Fornaa-Svensson.

The Lions ultimately were able to solve Milic in the third period when Israel Mianscum scored at 6:09, but that was the beginning and the end of Trois-Rivières' scoring. The Admirals then sealed the win with an empty net goal with just over a minute remaining.

The Lions and Admirals conclude their three-games-in-three-days series Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st star: Filip Fornaa-Svensson, Norfolk Admirals

2nd star: Brandon Osmundson, Norfolk Admirals

3rd star: Israel Mianscum, Lions de Trois-Rivières

