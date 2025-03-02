Hank Crone Provides Overtime Winner as Steelheads Rattle of Three Unanswered in 4-3 Win

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (27-18-8-1, 63pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (23-22-6-3, 52pts) Saturday night in overtime by a final score of 4-3 as Hank Crone scored 1:41 into the extra frame.

Idaho led 1-0 after the first period as Brendan Hoffmann (21st) capitalized on the lone power-play for the visitors in the frame from Jason Horvath and Ty Pelton-Byce at 6:03. The Steelheads went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill which featured killing off 1:36 of a 5-on-3-man advantage for the Rush. Nick Canade picked up his team leading fifth fighting major of the season dropping the gloves against Jackson Leppard just nine seconds into the game. Shots were 14-11 Idaho.

Rapid City took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission scoring three goals late in the second period in a span of 5:02. Blake Bennett tied the game at 14:41 then 82 second later David Gagnon made it a 2-1 game. With 17 seconds left in the period Bennett captured his second goal of the night. Shots were even at 13-13.

Nick Canade (10th) stretched his goal-streak to four games with a short-handed breakaway score at 7:54 of the third period pulling Idaho within one. Kaleb Pearson (2nd) tied the game at 3-3 from Hank Crone with 7:29 remaining. Idaho went short-handed with 5:10 to play and killed it off before they drew a penalty with 19 seconds left in the game.

Idaho began overtime on a four-on-three power-play and with one second left on the man advantage Hank Crone (14th) buried a shot from the left circle on a pass from Matt Register and Brendan Hoffmann handing the Steelheads a 4-3 overtime win.

Ben Kraws made 30 saves on 33 shots in the win while Connor Murphy made 36 saves on 40 shots in the overtime loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Hank Crone (IDH)

2) Blake Bennett (RC)

3) David Gagnon (RC)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 2-for-3 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-5.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 40-33.

Wade Murphy, C.J. Walker, Blake Swetlikoff, Patrick Kudla, and Mark Olver did not dress for Idaho.

Nick Canade has a four-game goal streak.

Ty Pelton-Byce extended his point-streak to six games (4-6-10).

Hank Crone led all skaters with nine shots finishing with a goal and an assist.

Jason Horvath has an assist in three straight games.

Brendan Hoffmann finished with a goal and an assist.

