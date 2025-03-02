Cyclones Weather Storm, Defeat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Sunday

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Thanks to a two-goal performance by Lincoln Griffin on kids' jersey giveaway day, the Cyclones picked up five points in the three-game weekend.

After the game started with a heavyweight bout between Cyclones forward Justin Portillo and the Thunder's Sean Gulka, forward Chris Dodero scored and gave the Cyclones a 1-0 lead with 8:55 left in the opening period.

Dodero received the puck off a pass from forward Kyle Bollers behind the net. Dodero, with space, loaded up his seventh goal of the season with a short-side snipe. Forward Curtis Hall was rewarded with an assist on the goal and has points in three straight games.

Forward Lincoln Griffin extended the lead for the Cyclones with a wide open goal on a Cyclones power play with nearly two minutes left in the first period. Forward Justin Vaive took a shot that bounced to Griffin who put it in the back of the net.

Griffin continued his point streak, earning points in the last five games for Cincinnati. Forward Braeden Kressler got the other assist as the Cyclones took their 2-0 lead into the second period.

Defenseman Darian Skeoch put the Thunder on the board with a goal with 11:12 left to go in the second period. Forward Savva Smirnov found Skeoch waiting by the net and with a pass, Skeoch scored on the backdoor feed. The Cyclones carried the one-goal lead into the third and final period.

Griffin stayed hot and found the back of the net a second time at the 12:56 mark in the third. Griffin obtained the puck near the blue line in the offensive zone and took a wrist shot that fooled Colby Muise. The unassisted goal was his team-leading 39th point of the season as the Cyclones took the insurance goal and led 3-1.

Forward Ryan Francis got the puck in the neutral zone and went right down the shoot to score for the Thunder. Francis' 10th goal of the season was assisted by forward Gustav Muller and defenseman Adrien Bisson as the Cyclones led 3-2 with 6:16 left to play in the contest.

Cincinnati held on to record five points this weekend, going 2-0-1-0 this weekend, narrowing closer and closer towards that final playoff spot. Cincinnati recorded yet another win leading through two periods, extending their record to 20-1-1-0 when up after 40.

The Cyclones will become the Zinzinnati Steins for Alternate Identity Night on Friday and play the Wichita Thunder at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.