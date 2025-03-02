Dickman Reaches Milestone in OT Loss to Mavericks

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Nolan Burke and Jay Dickman battle Kansas City Mavericks' Victor Östman and Nate Knoepke

WICHITA, Kan. - Casey Carreau scored 1:17 into overtime to help push visiting Kansas City past Wichita, 5-4, on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman recorded a goal and two helpers to lead the way for the Thunder and reached 300 ECHL points for his career. Trevor Gorsuch suffered the loss, stopping 28 shots.

David Cotton opened the scoring at 16:32 of the first. He redirected a point shot from Luke Loheit on the power play.

In the second, Wichita pulled even at 9:08 as Jake Wahlin tipped home a pass from Nolan Kneen for his seventh of the year.

T.J. Lloyd made it 2-1 at 10:13. He hammered a shot from the deep slot on the man advantage for his seventh marker of the season.

Just 20 seconds later, Dickman collected his 26th of the year. Lloyd found him across the crease, and beat Victor Ostman to make it 3-1.

Justin MacPherson made it 3-2 with 36 seconds remaining in the second. Loheit found him cutting to the net and he tallied his eighth of the season.

Damien Giroux tied the game at 7:10 of the third. Kansas City created a turnover near its own line. Giroux charged the other way and beat Gorsuch to make it 3-3.

Michal Stinil re-gained the lead for the Thunder at 14:03. He fired a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play to make it 4-3.

Cade Borchardt tied the game with 1:37 left in regulation. After the Thunder failed to clear the puck, Giroux found an open Borchardt and he buried his 32nd of the year.

In the extra session, Carreau tallied the game-winner at 1:17. Borchardt came down the left wing, feathered a pass to the net and Carreau was able to redirect it past Gorsuch.

The goal was reviewed for potential interference after Carreau collided with Gorsuch in the crease. After the official determined the puck was in the net before the contact, the goal stood.

Dickman extended his goal and point streak to six games. Stinil has points in his last four after adding a goal and an assist. Nolan Burke has assists in back-to-back games. Lloyd has points in three of his last four contests.

Wichita went 2-for-3 on the power play, extending its streak to six games. Kansas City was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next four starting on Wednesday night in Ohio against Toledo.

Join us on Wednesday, March 5 for a watch party at Twin Peaks West Wichita as the Thunder takes on the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is at 6:15 p.m.

