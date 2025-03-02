Americans End Long Losing Streak with a 4-1 Win over Tahoe

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a goal againt the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans celebrate a goal againt the Tahoe Knight Monsters(Allen Americans)

Lake Tahoe, Nevada - The Allen Americans (14-31-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the final game of a three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters (32-20-3-1) on Sunday afternoon at Tahoe Blue Event Center, and it was the Americans coming out on top with a 4-1 victory.

The Americans scored four goals, all from defenseman leading the way to their first victory over the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters, that ended a 12-game losing streak, as well as a 12-game road losing streak.

J.C. Brassard scored a pair of goals, his third and fourth of the season. Quinn Warmuth scored for the second time in the last three games to extend his point streak to three games. Jay Powell scored his first of the season, and first with the Americans. His goal was the game winner for Allen.

The Americans took three out of a possible six points from Tahoe, getting a point in an overtime loss on Friday night.

Luke Richardson made the start in goal for Allen stopping 34 of 35 Tahoe shots picking up his fourth victory with Allen this season.

The Americans wrapped up their six-game road trip on Sunday, and return home for a three-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen beginning on Thursday night at 7:10 PM.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Luke Richardson (Allen)

2. J.C. Brassard (Allen)

3. Jay Powell (Allen)

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "Credit to our guys they played the right way the whole weekend. Today, we finally got rewarded with 2 points. Our forwards did a great job getting pucks deep, and controlling the play in the offensive zone. Great job by our D joining in the offense tonight. We try to win the race to three goals, and it paid off. Getting a win against the best home team in the conference is a good feeling and we're excited to be back on home ice after a few weeks away."

Images from this story

