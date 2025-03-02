At the Very Least, the Uniforms Looked Great
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières came up short in front of a crowd of 3,245 at Colisée Vidéotron, dropping a 4-0 decision to the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals on Friday night.
The Lions roared out of the gates in the first period but were unable to take advantage of their scoring chances. The Admirals, meanwhile, made the best of theirs and Grant Hebert scored the period's only goal at 11:30.
The Lions continued to push for the equalizer in the second period, but it was the Admirals once again who found success: First it was Norfolk captain Carson Musser scoring a short angle goal at 7:48 and then it was Justin Young extending the Admirals' lead to 3-0 when he scored at 10:58.
The Lions struggled to find any sort of groove in the third period and the Admirals sealed the deal with an empty net tally at 16:27 to give them the 4-0 win.
The two teams meet again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.
1st star: Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
2nd star: Grant Hebert, Norfolk Admirals
3rd star: Justin Young, Norfolk Admirals
