Leibold, Sellar Score Twice, Royals Take Series Over Mariners to Push Point Streak to Six Games, 5-3

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-22-8-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (20-30-3-0), 5-3, at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 1st.

Goaltender Gage Alexander (4-1-0-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 27 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Nolan Maier (6-11-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, Matt Brown (14) put Reading up 1-0 30 seconds into the middle frame. The Mariners answered with goals from Sebastian Vidmar (7) at 5:35 and Christian Sarlo (9) at 7:28, to go up, 2-1. After Shane Sellar tied the score back up at 7:57, 2-2, Sarlo (10) scored his second goal of the game at 16:52 to give Maine a one-goal lead entering the third period, 3-2.

Ryan Leibold (9th & 10th) evened the score at 7:06, 3-3, before giving Reading the lead for good at 11:39 on the power play. Sellar collected his second goal, as well, on Maine's empty net at 19:20 to ice the series win for Reading.

With the win, Reading improved their point streak to six games (5-0-1-0), as well as their record against Maine this season to 2-3-2.

The Royals conclude their four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 5th against the Adirondack Thunder at 7 PM.

