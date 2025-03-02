Fuel Fall to Heartlanders 4-2 on Sunday Afternoon

FISHERS - The Fuel finished their weekend with a Sunday afternoon game against the Iowa Heartlanders. In front of their largest Sunday crowd in franchise history, 6,003 fans, Indy fell to the Heartlanders 4-2.

1ST PERIOD

Iowa's Bogdan Hodass took a holding penalty just 32 seconds into the game after the Fuel had a brief breakaway attempt.

About two minutes later, the Heartlanders got on the board with a goal by Jack O'Brien to make it 1-0.

At 7:16, Iowa's Louka Henault took a cross checking penalty while Indy's Jordan Martin and Darby Llewellyn took a holding and roughing penalty respectively, after a scuffle along the boards.

There was a goal review after a close play in front of the Indy net that resulted in a no-goal call much to the dismay of the Heartlanders.

On the next play, they made it up anyway with a goal by Keltie Jeri-Leon to make it 2-0 in favor of Iowa.

After some more chippiness between these two teams, time expired with the Fuel outshooting Iowa 7-5 despite being down 2-0.

2ND PERIOD

At 2:53, Fuel newcomer Dakota Seaman took a roughing penalty so Indy headed to the penalty kill once again.

Nine seconds later, Kyle Maksimovich caught a breakaway and scored an unassisted shorthanded goal to make it 2-1.

At 9:30, Iowa's Ryan Miotto took a hooking penalty putting Indy back on the power play. The Heartlanders were able to kill off that penalty.

Colin Bilek and Iowa's Henault took offsetting roughing penalties at 14:14.

The Fuel tied the game 2-2 at 15:16 with a goal by Nathan Burke. Nick Grima and Kevin Lynch claimed the assists on that goal.

At 18:51, Nick Grima sat for cross checking. This gave Iowa a power play that would extend into the third period as they did not score before time expired on the second frame.

3RD PERIOD

Kyle Masters opened the scoring for Iowa 25 seconds into the third period to make it 3-2.

At 13:53, the Fuel took a too many men penalty that Sam Rhodes served. Indy was able to kill off that penalty.

With just under two minutes to go in regulation, the Fuel pulled Gaudreau from net in favor of the extra attacker.

Despite pressure from Indy, with 42 seconds left, Iowa's Yuki Muira scored on the empty net to make it 4-2.

Time expired soon after and despite outshooting Iowa 29-16, the Fuel lost 4-2 to the Heartlanders on Sunday.

