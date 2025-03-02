K-Wings Sheer Komets in OT, Take 7-Of-8 Points on Week

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-26-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fended off a pair of two-goal comebacks by the Fort Wayne Komets (32-17-5-0) Sunday at Wings Event Center to win in overtime, 5-4.

Luke Morgan (4) was the hero in overtime, scoring the game-winner 2:33 into the extra frame. Luc Salem (10) and Max Humitz (14) combined to force a turnover in the K-Wings' defensive end. Humitz then found Morgan skating past the Fort Wayne defense into the offensive zone, where he went backhand-to-forehand and blasted the puck into the back of the net.

Humitz (11) opened the scoring on the power play at the 10:30 mark of the first period. On the play, Blake Christensen (11) sent the puck to Drake Pilon (4) on the goal line, and he found Humitz in the slot for the one-time finish.

Another strike by Humitz (12) at the 9:58 mark of the second made it 2-0. Zach Berzolla (13) sent the initial shot off the body of Simon Boyko (6) to the left side of the goalmouth where Humitz was able to flip it up softly just under the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Fort Wayne responded with a goal at the 13:18 mark, and tied the game at the 1:46 mark of the third.

Morgan (3) put Kalamazoo back on top at the 9:08 mark. Travis Broughman (9) brought the puck over the blue line, sent it to Christensen (12) for the initial shot from the top of the left circle, and Morgan chugged down the slot to gather the rebound to flip it over the leg pad of the Komets netminder and in.

Salem (5) followed up with a goal at the 11:45 mark. Morgan (4) and Broughman (10) set up Salem's initial shot, which was blocked, but he followed his shot to recollect the puck in the slot and backhand it home.

The Komets charged back with goals at the 13:56 and 18:03 marks to tie the game once again and set up Morgan's overtime winner.

Jonathan Lemieux (11-15-2-0) was strong in net, making 27 saves for the win. The K-Wings went 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

In total, five K-Wings notched multiple points and the team improved their point streak to a season-high seven games.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators (24-24-5-2) to Wings Event Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, as well as a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light. Join us, in honoring and thanking our local EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.