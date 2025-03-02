Tahoe Turns Back the Clock in Game 2 Win

STATELINE, NV- Retro weekend is off to a great start.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters defeated the Allen Americans 2-1 at home, riding a dominant performance by Jordan Papirny and clutch goals from Logan Nelson and Luke Adam. Papirny made 34 of 35 saves, and Adam scored the winner in the third to lead Tahoe to a groovy game 2 win.

In the first, Nelson struck on a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal set up by Patrick Newell and Troy Loggins. It was a byproduct of Tahoe's commitment to quick passing to get Dylan Wells out of position, and it worked to a tee to give them a 1-0 lead.

Things quieted down after that, and the buzzer sounded to close the first period with Tahoe holding the lead and looking for more.

And they got more, as Luke Adam struck on the power play under five minutes into the frame to double the lead. With that goal, Tahoe has scored a ppg in three straight games and won all three.

Papirny sealed the deal from there in the second, making 11 saves total including one heroic stop just moments after Adam's goal.

The Americans turned on the jets in the third, firing 15 shots on goal and cutting their deficit in half late with an extra attacker on the ice. Papirny made multiple five-star stops in the period, and flashed out his pad with just seconds remaining to secure the victory and the series win for Tahoe.

With the win, Tahoe has won five home games in a row and are 8-2-1 in their last 11 home games against Mountain Division opponents. And with a Tulsa Oilers loss tonight, they are now second in the Mountain with 68 points.

Tahoe will look for a series sweep tomorrow at 3 pm against Allen, with Khalin Kapoor on the call. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

