Lions Take Regular Season Finale over Norfolk
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Trois-Rivieres, QC - In the finale of the 10-game regular season series, it was the Trois-Rivieres Lions who downed the Norfolk Admirals by a score of 7-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The Admirals had won the first two games of the weekend series, outscoring the Lions, 7-1. Thomas Milic made the start on both those contests, making 51 saves on 52 shots.
Kristian Stead, who made 24 saves on 24 stops for his first shutout of the season eight days ago, got the start on the afternoon for Norfolk.
The Lions struck early thanks to their captain, Morgan Adams-Moisan. He shot the puck of the leg of Connor Fedorek and found its way into the back of the net. 11 minutes later, Anthony Beauregard scored his 19th of the season on a wrist shot from the right-wing circle over the glove hand of Stead.
Adams-Moisan converted for his second of the game late in the period to make it 3-0, Trois-Rivieres. The Lions outshot the Admirals in the first, 17-8.
Jonathan Yantsis scored his sixth of the year in the second period to make it 4-0. The Lions proceeded to score three more goals in the contest.
The Admirals finish the regular season with a 5-5 record against the Lions.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Admirals return home to the Scope for the beginning of a three-game series against the defending Kelly Cup champions in the Florida Everblades. Game one kicks off on Wednesday night at 7:05PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Daneel Lategan Scores First Two Pro Goals to Power Oilers to Victory over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Mariners Win Sunday Shootout in Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Fall Short Late in Weekend Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Weather Storm, Defeat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Sunday - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lions Take Regular Season Finale over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Sheer Komets in OT, Take 7-Of-8 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Rally But Fall in OT 5-4 to Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Fall Short in Cincinnati, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Bernard, Boulton, Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley, Miller's First Recall to Phantoms - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - March 2 - ECHL
- At the Very Least, the Uniforms Looked Great - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Back-To-Back Losses Within 24 Hours to Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: March 2, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of the Season Series against Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Atlanta Shuts out Savannah on Thrashers Night, 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Winning Streak Ends at Eleven with Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Dickman Reaches Milestone in OT Loss to Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Leibold, Sellar Score Twice, Royals Take Series Over Mariners to Push Point Streak to Six Games, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Turns Back the Clock in Game 2 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Score Late But Fall to Tahoe 2-1 - Allen Americans
- Hank Crone Provides Overtime Winner as Steelheads Rattle of Three Unanswered in 4-3 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizz Score Six Unanswered Goals in 8-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.