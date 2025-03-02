Lions Take Regular Season Finale over Norfolk

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Trois-Rivieres, QC - In the finale of the 10-game regular season series, it was the Trois-Rivieres Lions who downed the Norfolk Admirals by a score of 7-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Admirals had won the first two games of the weekend series, outscoring the Lions, 7-1. Thomas Milic made the start on both those contests, making 51 saves on 52 shots.

Kristian Stead, who made 24 saves on 24 stops for his first shutout of the season eight days ago, got the start on the afternoon for Norfolk.

The Lions struck early thanks to their captain, Morgan Adams-Moisan. He shot the puck of the leg of Connor Fedorek and found its way into the back of the net. 11 minutes later, Anthony Beauregard scored his 19th of the season on a wrist shot from the right-wing circle over the glove hand of Stead.

Adams-Moisan converted for his second of the game late in the period to make it 3-0, Trois-Rivieres. The Lions outshot the Admirals in the first, 17-8.

Jonathan Yantsis scored his sixth of the year in the second period to make it 4-0. The Lions proceeded to score three more goals in the contest.

The Admirals finish the regular season with a 5-5 record against the Lions.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Admirals return home to the Scope for the beginning of a three-game series against the defending Kelly Cup champions in the Florida Everblades. Game one kicks off on Wednesday night at 7:05PM.

