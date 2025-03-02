Thunder Fall Short in Cincinnati, 3-2

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder face off with the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder face off with the Cincinnati Cyclones(Adirondack Thunder)

CINCINNATI - Darian Skeoch and Ryan Francis recorded goals for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday afternoon from Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Chris Dodero opened the scoring with his seventh of the year after the power play came to an end. Dodero took the puck in the right circle and sent a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Colby Muise at 11:05 of the first.

The Cyclones took a two-goal lead on the power play as Lincoln Griffin fired a one timer into the net from the right circle with just 2:04 left in the first. The goal was Griffin's 18th of the year with assists from Justin Vaive and Braeden Kressler and Adirondack trailed by two after 20 minutes.

Darian Skeoch got the Thunder on the board with his second of the year in the second period after great passing. Josh Filmon gave the puck to Savva Smirnov, and he one-touched the puck to Skeoch at the side of the crease at 8:48 of the second frame. The Thunder trailed 2-1 after two periods.

Lincoln Griffin scored his second of the game in the third period after two great chances were denied by Colby Muise. The puck came up to Griffin and he sent a wrister through a screen for a 3-1 Cyclones lead at 7:04 of the third period.

Adirondack pulled back within a goal on a highlight-reel goal by Ryan Francis. Later in the third, Francis walked through the Cyclones defense and beat Vyacheslav Peksa for his 10th of the season at 13:44 of the final period. Gustav Muller and Adrien Bisson were credited with assists and the Thunder trailed 3-2.

With the net empty, T.J. Friedmann hit the post as Adirondack were unable to tie the game in the 3-2 loss.

The Thunder visit the Reading Royals on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to finish the road trip.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.