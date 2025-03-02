Grizz Score Six Unanswered Goals in 8-3 Road Victory

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored six unanswered goals over the final 24 minutes and 1 second of regulation as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers 8-3 on a Saturday night at BOK Center.

Tulsa's Andrew Lucas scored his 5th of the season 3:27 into the contest. Utah's Reed Lebster tied it up 5:19 in as he picked up his 16th of the campaign. Dylan Fitze gave the Grizz a 2-1 lead as he took advantage of a Tulsa turnover 18:28 in. Utah led 2-1 after one period.

The Oilers tied up the contest as Mike McKee redirected a shot 2:49 into the second period. Justin Michaelian redirected a Lucas shot for a power play goal 12:42 in to give Tulsa a 3-2 lead. Utah got a power play goal from Briley Wood 15:59 in as he picked up his 17th of the campaign. The score was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes of play.

Utah dominated the third period as they scored five unanswered goals. Cole Gallant scored the game winner 1:23 in. Luke Manning got a power play insurance goal 3:16 in. Reed Lebster scored his second of the night and 17th of the season 11:37 in. Utah's Garrett Pyke earned an assist in each of Utah's first three third period goals. Pyke had 4 assists in the victory. Derek Daschke scored 14:14 in to make it a 7-3 game. Keaton Mastrodonato scored shorthanded 15:53 in to complete the scoring.

Cole Gallant earned a career high 4-point game as he had 1 goal and 3 assists. Reed Lebster had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the Utah attack as they have now won 3 straight vs Tulsa dating back to the second week of February. Gallant, Lebster and Adam Berg were each a +4 for the Grizz in the victory. Berg had 2 assists. Matt Araujo had 1 assist as he now has a point in each of his two games with Utah since being acquired in a trade with Rapid City. Cooper Jones led Utah defenseman with a +3 rating.

Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3. The Oilers outshot the Grizzlies 41 to 38.

Vinny Duplessis stopped 38 of 41 as he earned his fourth win of the season for Utah. Tulsa's Talyn Boyko stopped 30 of 38 in the loss.

The Grizzlies' road trip concludes on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center at 2:05 pm. The Grizz return to Maverik Center for Military Night vs Tulsa on Friday, March 7 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +4, 4 shots.

2. Cole Gallant (Utah) - Career high 4 point game, 1 goal, 3 assists, +4, 4 shots.

3. Garrett Pyke (Utah) - 4 assists, +1, 2 shots.

