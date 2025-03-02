Rush Winning Streak Ends at Eleven with Overtime Loss

RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush's winning streak came to an end with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

The Rush scored three goals in a span of 5:02 late in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Blake Bennett scored twice and David Gagnon backhanded home his first career goal during the run.

Idaho fought back in the third to tie the game and force overtime. At the very end of a 4-on-3 power play in OT, Hank Crone put home the winner for the Steelheads who salvaged the final game of the series.

After Rapid City dominated the special teams in the first two games of the week, Idaho scored three of its four goals at uneven strength. Meanwhile, the Rush's power play went 0-for-5.

Connor Murphy made 36 saves on 40 shots in the loss. Ben Kraws stopped 30 for Idaho.

While the Rush's 11-game winning streak- the second-longest in franchise history- came to an end, its 13-game point streak continues as the team hits the road for Tahoe on Thursday. Rapid City is 11-0-2 since February 1st.

Next game: Thursday, March 6 at Tahoe. 7:00 p.m. PST puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

