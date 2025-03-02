ECHL Transactions - March 2

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 2, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Ty Taylor, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve

add Kevin O'Neil, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Belleville

add Justin Portillo, F activated from reserve

add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve 3/1

delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Dru Krebs, D assigned by Ontario 3/1

add Dru Krebs, D activated from reserve

add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve

delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

delete Dru Krebs, D placed on reserve 3/1

delete Colton Incze, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

add Sam Rhodes, F activated from reserve

add Logan Neaton, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cam Gray, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Nathan Noel, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild

delete Gavin Hain, F placed on reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

delete Jules Boscq, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Simon Boyko, F activated from reserve

delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve

add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Lou-Felix Denis, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Matt Miller, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Lou-Felix Denis, F traded to Bloomington

Tahoe:

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve 3/1

add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve

delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve 3/1

Tulsa:

add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve

delete Reid Petryk, F placed on reserve

delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on reserve

Utah:

add Christian Hausinger, D returned from family leave

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Neil Shea, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve

delete Henri Schreifels, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.