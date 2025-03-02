ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 2, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Ty Taylor, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve
add Kevin O'Neil, F placed on reserve
Allen:
add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Belleville
add Justin Portillo, F activated from reserve
add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve 3/1
delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve
delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Dru Krebs, D assigned by Ontario 3/1
add Dru Krebs, D activated from reserve
add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve
delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve
delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve
delete Dru Krebs, D placed on reserve 3/1
delete Colton Incze, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve
add Sam Rhodes, F activated from reserve
add Logan Neaton, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Cam Gray, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
add Nathan Noel, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild
add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild
delete Gavin Hain, F placed on reserve
delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
delete Jules Boscq, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Simon Boyko, F activated from reserve
delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve
add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve
delete Nolan Maier, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Lou-Felix Denis, F returned from bereavement leave
delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Matt Miller, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Lou-Felix Denis, F traded to Bloomington
Tahoe:
add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve 3/1
add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve
delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve
delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve 3/1
Tulsa:
add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve
delete Reid Petryk, F placed on reserve
delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on reserve
Utah:
add Christian Hausinger, D returned from family leave
delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve
delete Neil Shea, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve
delete Henri Schreifels, F placed on reserve
