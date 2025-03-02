Komets Rally But Fall in OT 5-4 to Kalamazoo
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Sunday, the Komets and Kalamazoo met again at the Wings Event Center. The Wings managed to gain an early lead as Max Humitz scored his 11th goal of the season on the power-play at 10:30 for the period's only score.
In the second period, Humitz struck again with his second game tally at 9:58 to give the Wings a 2-0 lead. Justin Taylor got the Komets within one with his 11th goal of the season with assists from Nolan Volcan and Jack Dugan.
With the Komets down 2-1 in the third period, Kirill Tyutyayev scored his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Zach Jordan, to tie the contest 2-2. The deadlock didn't last long as Luke Morgan scored at 9:08 with a goal, followed by a Luc Salem goal at 11:45 to stretch the lead to 4-2. The Komets rallied late as Alex Aleardi scored twice to tie the game and send the contest to overtime for the second straight night.
In the extra frame, the Komets controlled the tempo but were unable to muster a shot on goal. Morgan got his second tally of the night at 2:33 to give the Wings the victory. Conner Ungar got tagged with the loss, making 20 saves.
