Daneel Lategan Scores First Two Pro Goals to Power Oilers to Victory over Grizzlies

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

Daneel Lategan scored his first as a professional to put the Oilers up 1-0, flying to the net and clapping a rebound created by Ruslan Gazizov into the top of the net with 1:32 left in the first period.

Briley Wood leveled the score 1-1 3:52 into the middle frame with a power-play one timer, his second of the weekend. With that goal, the Oilers and Grizzlies headed into the third frame tied for the second-straight game.

Josh Nelson put the Oilers back up 2-1, tucking a wraparound goal underneath Jake Barczewski just 1:04 into the final frame. The goal was Nelson's seventh of the season and his third over the last two Sundays. Mick Messner beat Vyacheslav Buteyets 3:27 later after an Oilers' turnover to tie the game 2-2. Lategan bookended the scoring, tucking home the game-winning goal for his second of the game and his career just 1:20 later, finishing off a scramble in front of the Grizzlies' net, closing the score 3-2.

The Grizzlies and Oilers will battle again on Friday, March 7 at the Maverik Center starting at 8:10 p.m. CT.

