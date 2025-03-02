ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Norfolk's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #774, Norfolk at Trois-Rivières, on March 1.
Kennedy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 3:59 of the first period.
Kennedy will miss Norfolk's games at Trois-Rivières today (March 2) and vs. Florida (March 5).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
