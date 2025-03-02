Tahoe Falters in Game 3, Loses 4-1
March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters fell in game three against the Allen Americans 4-1, snapping their five-game home winning streak. Simon Pinard scored and Jesper Vikman carded another strong start, but it wasn't enough as Allen got their first win since February 1st.
Allen began the contest hot, outshooting Tahoe 14-5 in the first half of the opening period and scoring first on a sharp angle shot from JC Brassard. The Knight Monsters tiled the scales back in their favor in the second half, ending the period with 15 shots on goal.
Another defender scored for Allen in the second on a high-slot missile fired in by Jay Powell for his first goal of the season. But Tahoe turned the tables from there, outshooting Allen 14-7 and getting on the board with a Simon Pinard strike.
Pinard's goal was his 26th of the season, and his 17th goal at home this year as well.
The Americans pulled away in the third with two goals, including an empty netter to seal the game late. And the buzzer sounded on a loss for Tahoe, who will have to wait to eclipse the 70-point mark this season.
Next on the docket for the Knight Monsters are the Rapid City Rush, who come to Tahoe for a three-game series beginning on Thursday, March 6. Puck drop for game one is scheduled for 7 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Jett Jones vs. the Allen Americans
