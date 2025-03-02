Grizzlies Gameday: March 2, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa

March 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (19-29-5-2, 45 points, .409 point %) @ Tulsa Oilers (30-17-5-3, 68 points, .618 point %)

Date: March 2, 2025 Venue : BOK Center Game Time: 2:05 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621632-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-tulsa-oilers

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: March 7, 2025 - Tulsa @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Sunday's Matchup

It's the last of a two game weekend series at BOK Center between the Grizzlies and Oilers. Utah is 3-2 vs Tulsa this season. Utah has won 3 straight vs Tulsa, outscoring them 18-8.

The Grizzlies are 14-13-2-2 over their last 31 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 35 of their last 41 games. The Grizzlies have 27 goals in the second period over their last 19 games. Seven of Utah's last 15 games have been decided past regulation. 10 of their last 17 games have been decided by one goal. Utah has been awarded a penalty shot in 3 of their last 10 games. Utah is 11-7 on Saturdays this season.

The Tulsa Oilers lead the league in shots per game at 36.44.

Games This Road Trip

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Utah 3 Kansas City 8 - Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood each scored a goal for Utah. KC was led by 3 goals and 1 assist from Damien Giroux, 3 goals from Max Andreev and 2 goals and 1 assist from David Cotton. KC outshot Utah 47 to 26.

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Utah 3 Kansas City 2 - Reed Lebster, Lincoln Erne and Matt Araujo each scored a goal for Utah. Cole Gallant had 2 assists. KC outshot Utah 39 to 23. Jake Barczewski saved 37 of 39 in the win. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, KC was 0 for 3.

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Utah 8 Tulsa 3 - Reed Lebster had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cole Gallant had 1 goal and 3 assists. Garrett Pyke had 4 assists. Adam Berg had 2 assists. Derek Daschke, Dylan Fitze, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Briley Wood added goals. Cooper Jones led Utah defenseman with a +3 rating. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3. Tulsa outshot Utah 41 to 38.

Sunday - Utah at Tulsa. 2:10 pm. BOK Center.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 tickets with AFCU card. Family four pack of tickets for $48.

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Dominating Third Period Leads to Utah Victory

The Utah Grizzlies scored 6 unanswered goals in an 8-3 road victory over the Tulsa Oilers on March 1. Reed Lebster led Utah with 2 goals and 1 assist. Cole Gallant scored a career-high 4 points with 1 goal and 3 assists. Garrett Pyke had 4 assists as he picked up his first multiple point game as a pro.

Plus Performers in 8-3 Victory

The forward line of Adam Berg, Cole Gallant and Reed Lebster were each a +4 for Utah in their 8-3 win at Tulsa on March 1. Gallant, Lebster and Derek Daschke are now in a three-way tie for the club lead in plus/minus (+6 each).

Grizzlies Standouts

Reed Lebster has a point in 11 of his last 13 games and 15 of his last 20 games. In his last 15 games Lebster has 9 goals, 8 assists and a +6 rating. Cole Gallant has a point in 5 of his last 5 games. Gallant has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 7 games. Luke Manning is a +7 in his last 15 games. Briley Wood is tied for 6th among league rookies with 38 points (17g, 21a). Wood has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games.

Neil Shea has a point in 6 of his last 10 games. Shea leads Utah with 19 goals in 35 games this season. Keaton Mastrodonato has 5 goals and 14 assists in his last 19 games. Derek Daschke is tied for 4th among league defensemen with 44 points (12g, 32a) and is tied for 2nd with 12 goals. Mick Messner has appeared in 133 consecutive games with Utah. Matt Araujo has a point in each of his first two games with Utah.

Special Teams

Utah is 16 for 65 (24.6 percent) on the power play over their last 20 games. Utah has 20 power play goals in their last 25 games. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal this season but they are 0-5 when they allow a "shorty".

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah's 3-2 victory over Kansas City on February 28th was the first time all season the Grizz won a game where they scored less than 4 goals. Utah is 13-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 16 for 65 on the power play over their last 20 games. Utah has 20 power play goals in their last 25 games. Utah has a second period goal in 35 of their last 41 games and they have 26 second period goals over their last 18 games. Utah is 18-2-2 when they score 4 or more in a game and 7-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 117 goals in their last 32 games. 71 of Utah's 177 goals have come in the second period. 10 of their last 17 games have been decided by one goal and 7 of their last 17 games have been decided past regulation. Utah has been awarded a penalty shot in 3 of their last 10 games. Utah is 1-3 on penalty shots this season. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 55 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the three forwards who have not missed a game this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Garrett Pyke, Dilan Savenkov.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 19-29-5-2

Home record: 10-14-4-1

Road record : 9-15-1-1

Win percentage : .409

Standings Points : 45

Last 10 : 3-5-1-1

Streak : 2-0

Goals per game : 3.22 (Tied 14th) Goals for : 177

Goals against per game : 4.15 (29th) Goals Against : 228

Shots per game : 31.44 (11th)

Shots against per game : 34.78 (27th)

Power Play : 35 for 174 - 20.1 % (Tied 12th)

Penalty Kill : 120 for 168 - 70.8 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 568. 10.33 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 6.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-5-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 7-24-3.

Record in One Goal Games : 7-4-5-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 5-0-5-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (19)

Assists : Derek Daschke (32)

Points : Daschke (44)

Plus/Minus : Daschke/Cole Gallant/Reed Lebster (+6)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (18)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (7)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (12)

Shots on Goal : Shea (156)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (14.3 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (10)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.896)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.76)

Streaks

Goals: Reed Lebster (2) Derek Daschke, Dylan Fitze, Gallant, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Briley Wood (1)

Assists: Cole Gallant, Garrett Pyke (2) Matt Araujo, Adam Berg, Lebster (1)

Points (2 or more): Gallant (3) Araujo, Pyke, Lebster (2)

Multiple Point Games

11 - Derek Daschke, Keaton Mastrodonato.

9 - Neil Shea.

8 - Mick Messner, Andrew Nielsen.

7 - Reed Lebster.

6 - Cole Gallant, Briley Wood.

5 - Cole Fonstad.

4- Bryan Yoon.

3 - Luke Manning.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Adam Berg, Gianni Fairbrother, Cade Neilson.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Cody Corbett, Dylan Fitze, Garrett Pyke, Chad Hillebrand, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones.

