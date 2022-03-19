Oilers Capitalize on High-Scoring Second Period as Walleye Fall in Tulsa, 4-1

TULSA, Okla. - The Toledo Walleye held the Tulsa Oilers scoreless in two periods Saturday night, but the Oilers used a four-goal second period to defeat the Walleye, 4-1, in their first meeting of the season.

Tulsa scored three goals in just over two minutes to break a 1-1 tie late in the second period, and Toledo was held scoreless for the remainder of the contest to help secure the Oilers' second straight win. Brett Boeing scored the lone Walleye goal around the midpoint of the second period.

The Walleye and Oilers each took ten shots on net in the opening period, but neither team found the back of the net in the first 20 minutes. The two teams played a clean period, resulting in no penalties for either team in the opening frame.

Things changed quickly in the second period as five goals and four penalties went on the board in the second half of the frame. The Oilers opened the period with seven shots in the first five minutes, ultimately outshooting the Fish, 23-8, in the period.

Tulsa got on the board first at the 11:43 mark with a power play goal. Chris Martenet received the Walleye penalty for slashing, and Adam Pleskach found the back of the net on the man advantage. Jack Doremus and John Furgele recorded the assists as the Oilers took the 1-0 lead.

Brett Boeing evened the score at 15:11, scoring with help from Hayden Verbeek on the power play. The goal came with 30 seconds remaining in the man advantage after a Duggie Lagrone tripping penalty. The power play goal marked Boeing's 17th goal of the season.

The Oilers used a hot finish to the second period to take a three-goal lead into the intermission. Tulsa scored three goals in 2:05 of game time to blow open the lead, starting with Doremus' equal strength goal from between the circles at the 17:07 mark. Carson Denomie and Adam Pleskach collected the assists.

Maxim Golod posted his second goal of the season at 18:18 to extend the lead as Eddie Matsushima assisted.

With 19:12 gone, the Oilers stole the puck behind the Toledo net, and Matsushima found the back of the net as Doremus assisted, capping off a three-point period for the forward. The goal came shorthanded just 11 seconds after Alex Kromm entered the Tulsa penalty box for interference. Following the goal, Kaden Fulcher received a ten-minute misconduct penalty, which was served by Ian Parker.

Trailing, 4-1, entering the third period, the Walleye looked to chip away at Tulsa's lead in the final 20 minutes. However, the final frame closely mirrored the first, with neither team scoring and Tulsa edging Toledo in shots, 12-10. The Fish held the Oilers scoreless on two power plays in the frame but could not find the back of the net to close the gap.

The Oilers went on to win the contest, 4-1, to open the three-game series with the Walleye, extending their unbeaten in regulation streak to four straight games.

Tulsa dominated in shots on goal with 45 to Toledo's 28. 23 of those shots came in the second period, including all four goals for the Oilers. The Oilers held the man advantage three times while Toledo went on the power play twice. Each team netted one power play goal in the game.

Daniel Mannella earned the win in net for Tulsa, making 27 saves and only allowing one goal in a full 60 minutes of ice time. Kaden Fulcher recorded the loss for the Walleye in a 41-save effort.

What's Next:

The Walleye and Oilers will return to the ice Sunday afternoon for the second of three matchups in the season series. Puck drop from BOK Center is set for 5:05 p.m.

Three Stars:

Tulsa - Daniel Mannella (W, 27 saves)

Tulsa - Jack Doremus (goal, two assists)

Tulsa - Adam Pleskach (power play goal, assist)

