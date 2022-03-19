MacDonald Scores Three, Rabbits Sink Admirals 7-3

NORFOLK, VA - Ayden MacDonald's second hat-trick of the season led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their ninth win in 12 games as they blew past the Norfolk Admirals, 7-3, on the Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 2 3 2 7

NOR 1 2 0 3

After a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes of the first period, the Swamp Rabbits scored the opening goal as newly-acquired forward Chase Zieky scored his first in a Greenville Sweater and his 13th of the season at 12:05. Norfolk would level the game at 17:18 as Noah Corson slotted home his 12th of the season. 40 seconds later, Greenville, again, took the lead, as Bobby Russell fired his third goal of the season into the Norfolk net.

In a penalty-filled middle period, Corson would tie the game for Norfolk just 31 seconds in with a power-play goal. Greenville responded with a power-play goal of its own at the 8:51 mark as Ayden MacDonald slid his ninth of the season into the net. At 11:54, a large bounce from the corner boards saw the puck kick back to Dallas Gerads, who scored his fifth of the season to give Greenville the 4-2 lead. Corson completed his Hat-trick for the Admirals at 14:09, his 14th of the season. Greenville re-established its two-goal advantage at 16:13 as Zieky scored his second of the game.

The third period brought about even more penalties between the two sides, and the Swamp Rabbits would take advantage of their power-play opportunities. At 13:29, MacDonald scored his second of the game from a power-play feed from Bradley Lalonde. Just over four minutes later, MacDonald completed his second hat-trick of the season, as he scored Greenville's third power-play goal of the game at 17:57 to secure the 7-3 victory.

Greenville remains in Norfolk for a 5:00 p.m. meeting at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 25-25-4-3, while the Admirals fall to 20-33-2-3. The victory is Greenville's ninth in the team's last 12 games.

