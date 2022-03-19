ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Idaho's Mason Mitchell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #779, Utah at Idaho, on March 18.

Mitchell was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 4:10 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Mitchell will miss Idaho's game vs. Utah tonight (March 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

