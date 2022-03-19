ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Idaho's Mason Mitchell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #779, Utah at Idaho, on March 18.
Mitchell was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 4:10 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Mitchell will miss Idaho's game vs. Utah tonight (March 19).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Rush Take out Mavericks, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Delight Sell out Crowd, Upend Heartlanders on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.