Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0

Boise, Idaho - Luke Martin scored 13:16 into the third period to break a scoreless tie and James Shearer scored his first pro goal with 1:57 left as the Utah Grizzlies won 2-0 behind a 30 save shutout from Trent Miner as they defeated the Idaho Steelheads on a Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Neither team scored in the first 2 periods of play. It was the latest into a Grizzlies game this season before the first goal in a game was scored. Martin scored what turned out to be the game winner with 6:44 left in regulation. It's Martin's 2nd game winner of the season. The other came on January 31 at Orlando.

James Shearer scored an empty net goal to seal the deal. Shearer and Johnny Walker were each making their pro debut with Utah and Idaho's Jack Becker also made his debut. Walker and Becker were teammates at Arizona State this season. Walker and Brian Bowen got the assists on the Martin goal.

Trent Miner earned his league leading 5th shutout of the season. Miner now has 6 professional shutouts in only 31 games. It was his first shutout since December 15, 2021 vs Wichita. It's his 2nd shutout vs Idaho this season as he saved all 21 Steelheads shots on October 24, 2021.

Idaho outshot Utah 30 to 14. Brian Bowen led Utah with 3 shots. Bowen leads the team with 197 shots this season. The Grizz stay in first place with a .625 points percentage. Idaho drops to 4th place with a .525 points percentage, meaning that Utah would face Idaho in the first round if the playoffs started tomorrow.

Utah is now 5-4-1 in 10 games vs Idaho this season. The 2nd game of the quick 2 game set in Boise is set for Saturday night at 7:10 pm. The Grizz return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Tulsa on March 23, 25-26. Face-off for every Grizzlies game for the remainder of the regular season will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 30 save shutout.

2. Luke Martin (Utah) - GWG with 6:46 left in the 3rd period.

3. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 6 shots.

