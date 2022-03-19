Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night
March 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Saturday, Mar. 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the tenth of fifteen meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Thunder have won their last two games while the Royals have won eight of their last 10 games.
Reading fell to Adirondack in their last meeting, 3-2, Friday, Mar. 18 at Santander Arena. Three goals in the final 24:26 of play completed a come from behind win backed by a 30 save performance by Brandon Kasel. Reading is 6-2-0-1 this season against Adirondack and have won five of the previous seven meetings.
Erik Jesberger previews the game on Mar. 19, 2022.
Reading took a one goal lead into the second period after Grant Cooper cashed in on a rebound off the left pad of Kasel. Patrick Bajkov followed up Cooper's fifth goal of the season with his 20th goal to add cushion to Reading's lead with a wrist shot that snapped past Kasels' glove side.
The Thunder responded with three unanswered goals to complete a come from behind win. Jordan Kaplan ignited Adirondack's scoring late into the second period on a breakaway goal. Kaplan's ninth goal of the season cut the deficit to a goal for the Thunder heading into the third period, 2-1.
In the final period of regulation, Adirondack completed the comeback. Paul Meyer scored his first goal of the season to tie the game and Ryan Smith followed with the game winning goal with 1:40 remaining in regulation. From behind Reading's net, Smith centered the puck from the right side of Nagle's cage and bounced the puck off of the Royals' netminder and squeaked the puck into the back of the net to secure Adirondack's second regulation win over Reading this season in nine meetings.
The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their second of five-straight games against divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 33-13-6-2 record with a .685 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .663 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .537 point percentage while Trois-Rivières jumps to fourth place with .509 point percentages and Maine falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .446 point percentage in 56 games.
UPCOMING GAMES
ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22
Green Ice
Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
$10,000 giveaway
Speciality jersey
Green beer
$1 Day - 3/20/22
$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs
Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)
Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile
MENTAL HEALTH/RECOVERY NIGHT - 3/25/22
A portion of ticket sales will benefit organizations that support mental health
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals forward Frank Dichiara
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Ethan Stewart, Release Wyatt Trumbley - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Receive Goulbourne from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 19, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Look to Bounce Back against Icemen Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Hockey in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Gunning for Fourth Straight Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Rush Take out Mavericks, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tenacious But Fall 2-0 to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Miner, Grizz Shuts out Steelheads 2-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Delight Sell out Crowd, Upend Heartlanders on Green Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Face off with Thunder on St.Hattrick's Night
- Thunder Mount Comeback Win over Royals in Series Opener
- Royals Begin Weekend Series with Thunder on Affiliation Night
- Gooch Scores Two as Royals Bombard Admirals in Road Trip Finale
- Royals Battle with Admirals in Midweek Face Off